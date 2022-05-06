Chief Executive Officer

Cityview

Commercial Real Estate Developers

Sean Burton is chief executive officer of Cityview and a member of its Board of Directors and Investment Committees. Cityview is a vertically integrated, premier real estate investment management firm focused on acquiring value-add and developing multifamily and mixed-use projects in high-growth markets. Burton oversees 130 professionals with expertise in real estate, development, operations and finance and investments.

From 2013-2021, Burton served as the president of the Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners, which oversees LAX and Van Nuys airports. During this time, the Board oversaw the adoption and implementation of a $16 billion modernization plan to upgrade all terminals, build a new international terminal, develop the largest consolidated rental car facility in the world and connect LAX to public transit via an automated people mover train system. In the past two years under Burton’s leadership, Cityview has also made significant strides in sustainability.