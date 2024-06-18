(© Gittings Photography)

Partner, Global Co-Chair, Media, Sport and Entertainment

DLA Piper

Tom Ara, a global co-chair at DLA Piper’s media, sport and entertainment sector, specializes in domestic and international entertainment transactions. His clientele includes banks, private equity groups and major entertainment companies. Ara advises on corporate transactions, film production, digital content and emerging technologies such as augmented reality. Notable deals include representing TikTok in its groundbreaking “TikTok in the Mix” event and Annapurna Games in acquiring 24 Bit. He is also involved in key distribution agreements for LEGO Group and Coupang Play’s partnership with Major League Baseball. Ara’s expertise extends to VR content production, as seen in deals with ByteDance and NTHIBAH Pictures. His accolades include features in Variety’s Dealmakers Impact Report and Forbes America’s Top 200 Lawyers.

