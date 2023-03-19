Anthony R. Callobre

(Gittings Photography)

Partner, Finance

Blank Rome LLP

Professional Services

Anthony “Tony” R. Callobre, a partner in the Los Angeles office of Blank Rome, is among the leading banking and finance lawyers in California, with an impressive track record and reputation for excellent client service on the borrower and lender side of commercial loan transactions.

With a particular focus on asset-based lending and fund finance, he represents lenders and borrowers in commercial loan transactions; his counsel extends across loan types, from single lender to syndicated loans and multiple structures to unsecured and secured loans. Callobre’s national and cross-border practice includes a wide variety of clients across industries, including apparel and textiles; consumer products; engineering; construction and infrastructure; sports and entertainment; retail; technology; and transportation. He heads the Los Angeles office’s asset-based lending practice, which represents the largest financial institutions across California and nationally.

