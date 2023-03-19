Edward Moyzes

Chief Executive Officer

Strategic View Advisors

Asset/Investment Management

Ed Moyzes was born in Kiev before the fall of the Soviet Union, eventually immigrating to Denver with his family when he was five. He later attended Denver University where he earned his Master’s Degree in Accountancy. After spending time at Big Four public accounting firms and a dot com start-up, Ed decided he wanted greater control over his professional future and started his career as a financial advisor.

Originally a solo advisor, Moyzes was a leader among his peers from day one, finishing first in the country among new advisors during three of his first four years. As his practice grew, he saw an opportunity to expand his impact beyond his own ability to meet with clients, and over the last six years his team – Strategic View Advisors – has more than doubled from five to 13 team members, including eight Certified Financial Planners.