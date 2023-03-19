V. David Russell

(Daniel Motta)

Managing Director

MGO Private Wealth

Asset/Investment Management

David Russell is a managing director and the head of Family Office Services at MGO Private Wealth. His focus is building out the firm’s multifamily office practice and investment platform, as well as growing the firm’s scope on entertainment, sports, and media professionals. Russell has over 10 years of experience in private equity and private wealth management advising Fortune 500 executives, entrepreneurs, endowments, foundations, professionals in sports, and entertainment. His success has been working with clients to maximize their social and financial capital.

Russell possesses a unique understanding of the emotional and mental aspects that accompany first generation wealth creation and enjoys working with clients who are building wealth for the first time. Prior to joining MGO Private Wealth, he created the first diverse client business initiative for affluent people of color at J.P. Morgan’s Private Bank.