5 exciting L.A. book events that will make you sound even smarter at parties

Poet, novelist, editor, playwright and true cult icon Kevin Killian died June 15; to mourn his loss the Poetic Research Bureau will host an informal reading Sunday in his honor. Books by the celebrated figure of San Francisco’s New Narrative Movement include “Shy,” “Bedrooms Have Windows” and “Impossible Princess,” for which he won the Lambda Literary Foundation award for best gay men’s erotica. Obituaries in Lambda, Art Forum and Frieze have underscored his significance in both the queer cannon and the hearts of the literary community at large, and hundreds of tweets and Facebook posts grieved his passing and celebrated his joie de vivre. The Poetic Research Bureau will have copies of his work from which to read and encourages mourners to share their own memories of this beloved writer. Bring tissues.