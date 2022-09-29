John Keisler

CEO & Managing Partner

Sunstone Management Inc.

John P. Keisler is currently the CEO & managing partner for Sunstone Management, Inc., a venture capital firm that invests in diverse early-stage technology start-ups through innovative public-private-partnerships that blend unique expertise across government, education and private sectors. Prior to joining Sunstone, he spent over 20 years in public service, most recently as the economic development director for the City of Long Beach. With approximately 500,000 residents, the City of Long Beach is the seventh largest city in California. Under his leadership, the organization created an innovative Blueprint for Economic Development and helped facilitate a historic increase of private sector investment in the city. The mission of the award-winning organization, and Keisler’s personal passion, is to increase equitable economic opportunities for workers, investors, and entrepreneurs in Long Beach and throughout California.