Founder, Chairman & CEO

Skyview Capital

Private Equity

Alex Soltani founded Skyview Capital in 2005 and is chairman of the firm’s executive and investment committees. He is a serial entrepreneur and started his first business when still a student at UCLA. Soltani brings extensive operational experience to his work in private equity. His strong business acumen and prescient investment instincts have led to successful acquisitions across a number of different industries.

Soltani is actively involved with every aspect of the transaction life cycle and plays a significant role in all of Skyview Capital’s investments. Soltani serves as chairman of the Board of Directors for all current Skyview Capital portfolio companies. He holds a B.A. degree from the University of California, Los Angeles and is a sought after guest speaker on the topics of entrepreneurship, mergers and acquisitions and corporate divestitures at the UCLA Anderson School of Management and financial conferences.

