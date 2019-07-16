Managing Director

Objective Capital Partners

Investment Banking

Channing Hamlet is a managing director and co-owner of Objective Capital Partners, a leading investment banking and valuation firm serving the lower middle market, specifically companies with an enterprise value of $20-$75 million. Hamlet leads the transaction execution of the investment banking practice, and concurrently operates as the head of the business valuation practice.

Hamlet is a results-driven executive that has 25+ years of experience advising business owners on management issues, transaction execution and business valuation. He draws from a diverse background that includes direct management experience, strategy consulting, private equity investing, investment banking and business appraisal experience. As one of the primary transactional bankers at Objective, Hamlet has personally closed over 20 sell-side transactions over the last five years and countless others throughout his career, ranging in size throughout the lower middle market from $10-250 million.

