Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Commercial Banking

Daniel K. Walker has been with Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach since 1975, and he has held nearly every position in the company. From his first job as an elevator operator at the age of 14, to the executive titles he holds now, his dedication to growing and strengthening the F&M organization is unsurpassed.

When Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s reins were passed to Walker in 2002, he was ready. And when the Great Recession crippled the banking industry and the global economy, he did not flinch or falter. He relied on a century of tradition and a lifetime of experience to calmly navigate F&M through the rocks and shoals of a disaster to safety and unprecedented growth. During 2020 under his leadership, Farmers & Merchants Bank led the Long Beach area with the highest volume of processed loan applications for the first round of PPP loans.

