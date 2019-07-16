President

William & Henry Associates

Investment Banking

David Iannini has over 30 years of investment banking transaction experience, having held senior positions at Salomon Brothers and Schroders, among others. Iannini has executed over 200 transactions for large capitalization companies as well as medium-size entrepreneurial and private businesses. Some of his transaction experience with values of $25-$200 million includes the sale of Intercontinental Art to Madison Dearborn, the sale of KBell Socks to Compass Equity, the sale of Arrow Food to U.S. Foodservice, and the sale of Entertainment Data to A.C. Nielsen. He has a B.S. in Accounting, Magna Cum Laude, from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College as well as an MBA, Summa Cum Laude, from the Anderson School of Management at UCLA.

