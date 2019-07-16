CEO

Business Finance Capital

Lending

Jacky Dilfer is a trusted advisor, helping her clients grow their businesses, create job opportunities, and better serve their communities. Her vast experience in commercial lending extends two decades in the San Francisco Bay Area and Southern California, where she has led Business Finance Capital’s (BFC’s) rapid growth as the organization’s executive director and chairman of the board. With Dilfer’s leadership, BFC is one of the top commercial real estate lenders in the country, and No. 1 in Los Angeles for SBA real estate lending. In 2020, BFC funded over $730 million dollars in SBA commercial real estate transactions.

Dilfer, a longtime California resident, serves the local community beyond her professional life as a board of trustee member for AltaMed Health Care Services, an organization that delivers much needed health care to underserved communities in Southern California.

