James F. Davidson is managing director, president and founder of Avant Advisory Group, a management consulting and financial advisory firm that specializes in operational turnarounds and financial restructurings, mergers and acquisitions, CFO, C-Suite and corporate governance advisory, forensic, fraud and corporate investigations. He is both a Certified Turnaround Professional and Certified Insolvency & Restructuring Advisor.

Davidson and Avant Advisory Group provide M&A transaction support and have performed hundreds of buy-side and sell-side diligence engagements that include financial/quality of earnings and operations for companies ranging from distressed to multi-billion dollar firms. He and his firm have been engaged by both counsel and buyers/investors to investigate and opine on numerous forensic and fraud examinations. In his work, Davidson integrates experience from private industry, public accounting, auditing and consulting.

