Jason A. Lawit

President, Los Angeles Region

Northern Trust

Asset/Investment Management

Jason Lawit is the president of the Los Angeles region for Northern Trust. He works to grow the business and regularly participates in new business and relationship opportunities. Lawit leads Northern Trust’s Los Angeles client service offering, coordinating and implementing investment and broader wealth strategies around wealth transfer, tax efficiencies, and philanthropy for private clients and small and mid-sized tax-exempt and institutional clients. He is also a leader in Northern Trust’s Goals-Driven Wealth Management capabilities, which seeks to integrate portfolio management with clients’ goals and full balance sheet.

Prior to joining Northern Trust in 2010, Lawit was a director at Waterline Partners, where he was a senior portfolio manager and a leader in business development. He joined Waterline Partners asadirector in March of 2006. Prior to joining Waterline, Lawit was counsel to the firm from its inception. He began his career as a transactional corporate attorney

