Managing Partner, Origination

The Riverside Company

Private Equity

Jeremy Holland moved to Los Angeles from Bakersfield to attend CSU Northridge, and he has remained in L.A. throughout his career. He spent the first 12 years of his career with smaller more traditionally structured private equity firms, allowing him to be involved in all aspects of the investing process. Now in his third decade of private equity investing, he has been with The Riverside Company since 2010.

As managing director, he is specifically focused on finding new investment opportunities at Riverside, primarily overseeing the business development function across several of the Riverside fund strategies. Holland has completed scores of investments across many different industries (including software, franchising, business services, healthcare, manufacturing and education/training) throughout the entire capital structure. Holland has also served as Riverside’s global industry specialization head for investments in franchising, where the firm has made control and non-control investments in more than 35 franchised concepts.

