Founder & Chairman

Avante Capital Partners

Lending

Jeri Harman is a seasoned executive, investor and entrepreneur who has built teams and markets for major institutional investors and founded and run a highly successful private asset management business. Over the course of her career, she has held board roles in over 20 private middle-market companies across the U.S. in a variety of industries, including healthcare, business services, consumer products, and industrial. Harman has consistently provided advice on strategy, growth, management and organizational development, acquisitions and financial matters. Moreover, she is an expert in finance, M&A and capital markets issues and is a frequent speaker on these topics at conferences and symposiums across the country. She is founder and chairman, and former CEO of Avante Capital Partners. With over $800 million of committed capital under management, Avante makes debt and equity investments to finance buyouts, minority recaps, acquisitions and growth.

