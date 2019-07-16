President and CEO

Montminy & Co.

Investment Banking

Joel Montminy founded and leads Montminy & Co., spearheading its client assignments and operations across the globe. He is a high-impact leader who successfully spearheads both Montminy & Co.'s daily operations as well as client assignments across the globe. Montminy’s expertise includes domestic mergers and acquisitions, leverage and management buyouts, and private placements of equity securities, restructurings, business valuations, fairness opinions and strategic advisory assignments.

Growing profitably every year since inception, Montminy & Co. has represented over 140 clients in various corporate finance activities across 12 countries, leading over $3 billion in closed middle market transaction volume. Today, the firm has 22 employees, including 15 registered reps and is consistently ranked as one of Los Angele’s top boutique investment banks. Montminy & Co. enjoys a stellar reputation and a culture of trust, performance and results. Montminy holds an MBA from USC and attended Case Western Reserve School of Law.