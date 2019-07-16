Kevin M. O’Malley

Partner

Blank Rome LLP

Kevin O’Malley concentrates his practice on financial services and secured lending across several industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. He advises commercial banks, mezzanine and second lien lenders, equity sponsors, and other institutional lenders and borrowers in complex asset-based and cash flow financings, including split-lien and unitranche structures. He is also experienced in guiding clients through distressed loan workouts, Article 9 sales, orderly wind downs, and bankruptcy proceedings.

O’Malley is also a co-founder, general counsel and CEO of Indie Brewing Company, a craft brewery and taproom in downtown Los Angeles with distribution throughout California, Arizona and Nevada. As general counsel, he acted as lead counsel for a private offering to raise the start-up capital necessary to start the brewery, has negotiated distribution contracts, navigated various city, state and federal licensing requirements, and handles day-to-day legal issues.