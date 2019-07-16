Executive Vice President & Regional Manager for California

IDB Bank Commercial Banking

A s IDB Bank’s regional manager for California, Kiyoun Kim oversees the bank’s full-service branches in Downtown Los Angeles and Beverly Hills. Kim leads Middle Market Business Banking, Commercial Real Estate, and Private Banking for IDB. She continues to focus on bringing new, innovative products and customized solutions to the local marketplace. She brings more than two decades of commercial banking experience at relationship-focused banks.

Kim is the first female EVP/regional manager at IDB. Since 2014, she and her teams have worked to increase loans, deposits, and investments, all of which led to profitability nearly doubling in recent years. Despite the pandemic of 2020, IDB CA achieved its best results to date, with record-breaking growth and financial performance. Under Kiyoun’s leadership, the CA region had loan growth of 20% and deposit growth of 21%, all while maintaining stellar credit quality with no losses or charge-offs.

