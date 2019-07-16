Paul W. Sweeney, Jr.

Partner

K&L Gates LLP

Professional Services

Paul Sweeney is a member of the K&L Gates LLP Los Angeles office’s commercial litigation group, where he focuses his practice on handling complex business disputes, both individual and class action lawsuits, involving unfair business practices, false advertising, consumer fraud, trade regulation, privacy violations, civil rights, and violations of various federal and state statutes and regulations. Sweeney has also handled a number of employment arbitrations and lawsuits. He represents clients primarily in the manufacturing, retailing, technology, financial services, food and beverage, medical device, and entertainment industries.

Sweeney recently prevailed for the broker-dealer subsidiary of a global financial institution in a one-year FINRA arbitration. In that matter, the claimant sought in excess of $7 million plus punitive damages and penalties in a proceeding that took more than one year to finally conclude. The final decision by the arbitration panel was that the claimant should receive nothing on her claims.

