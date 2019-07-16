Rudy B. Medina

President, Southern California Commercial Banking

U.S. Bank

Commercial Banking

Rudy Medina serves as the Southern California market president for U.S. Bank, the fifth largest commercial bank in the United States. Medina leads the market in company-wide efforts and activities and directs commercial banking in the greater Southern California area. Medina has over 35 years of banking and financial services experience in California and joins U.S. Bank after 35 years at Bank of America.

Medina is active and dedicated in the community and currently serves as a board member of the Western Bankers Association and the California Chamber of Commerce. Medina serves on the boards of the Central City Association of Los Angeles, United Way of Greater Los Angeles, Los Angeles Economic Development Council, and the Dean’s Advisory Board for the college of Business and Economics at California State University, Los Angeles.