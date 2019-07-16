Partner

Blank Rome LLP

Professional Services

Shadi Jahangir focuses her practice in the areas of commercial lending and corporate finance. She represents financial institutions, leading private equity sponsors, and corporate borrowers in middle-market debt financings and investment-grade credits. Her experience includes widely syndicated, club and single-lender representation in connection with traditional asset-based lending facilities, as well as cross-border financings, restructurings, acquisition financings and recapitalizations. Jahangir also represents clients in senior-secured, first-lien/second-lien, mezzanine, unitranche, and unsecured financing transactions.

In addition to her passion for law, Jahangir has a passion for community service. She is actively involved with The Center in Hollywood, whose mission it is to end isolation and homelessness in Los Angeles. She not only provides pro bono legal services to The Center, but also serves on the Board of Directors for the organization. She is also a member of Blank Rome’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

