Simone Lagomarsino serves as president and chief executive officer of Luther Burbank Corporation and Luther Burbank Savings. She leads the Executive Committee and is a member of Luther Burbank’s board of directors. Prior to joining in 2019, Lagomarsino served as president and CEO of the Western Bankers Association and as a director of Pacific Premier Bancorp; from 2011 to 2017, she served as CEO of Heritage Oaks Bank and as president and CEO of Heritage Oaks Bancorp; previous to that, she held executive positions with City National Bank, Hawthorne Savings, Kinecta Federal Credit Union, Ventura County National Bank and Warner Center Bank.

Most recently Lagomarsino has provided tireless leadership in navigating Luther Burbank Savings’ essential business through the evolving situation related to COVID-19. She was also recently invited to join the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco’s Community Depository Institution Advisory Committee

