Fox wins most Oscars as Universal upsets Netflix

Universal’s “Green Book” pulled off an upset at the Academy Awards on Sunday, taking home the prize for best picture that many had assumed would go to Netflix’s “Roma.” But it was Fox that landed the most Oscars of any studio, thanks to academy members’ love for “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
Fox received a total of six Oscars, with four awards going to 20th Century Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the hit Queen biopic starring Rami Malek, who won for lead actor. Fox Searchlight brought home an additional two Oscars, including Olivia Colman’s surprise lead actress win for “The Favourite.”
Universal scored five wins on Sunday, including a win for its Focus Features division, while Netflix and Disney each received four Oscars in a night that saw no runaway winners. It was also a fruitful night for Participant Media, the film financing company that backed “Roma” and “Green Book,” which each won three awards.
New York-based Participant, founded in 2004 by Jeff Skoll, has financed many notable Oscar winners and nominees, including best picture winner "Spotlight" in 2015.
Fox’s strong showing comes as the studio is preparing to be absorbed by Disney in an acquisition that is expected to be finalized this year. The $71-billion deal will create what is expected to be Hollywood’s biggest studio, with a vast library of classic and contemporary titles.
Last year, Fox Searchlight took home the most Oscars with six statuettes, thanks to best picture winner “The Shape of Water.”
Universal’s Oscars haul on Sunday came mostly from “Green Book,” which in addition to winning best picture also picked up prizes for supporting actor Mahershala Ali and original screenplay. The film was co-financed by DreamWorks Pictures.
Despite losing the best picture award, Netflix made a significant showing on Sunday night, with Mexico-set “Roma” taking home awards for director, foreign film and cinematography categories.
Netflix also scored a win for the short documentary “Period. End of Sentence.”
It was the streaming giant’s biggest Oscar haul to date. Last year, the Los Gatos, Calif.-based streamer took home the prize for the feature documentary “Icarus.”
Disney’s four Oscars came mostly from “Black Panther,” which won three awards in the technical categories. The Burbank studio also won in the animated short category for Pixar’s “Bao.”
Pixar, which was acquired by Disney in 2006, has been a perennial winner in the animated feature category. But this year, Sony Pictures Entertainment’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” took home the prize, beating out “Incredibles 2.”
The win for "Spider-Man" marks the first time since 2011's "Rango" that a Disney or Pixar release hasn't won in the category.
Annapurna Pictures picked up two Oscars on Sunday — for supporting actress Regina King in “If Beale Street Could Talk” and the makeup work for “Vice.”
Headed by Megan Ellison, Annapurna has recently endured a difficult period resulting from a string of box-office disappointments, including its recent acclaimed western "The Sisters Brothers."
In her acceptance speech, King thanked Chelsea Barnard, who stepped down in the fall as the studio's head of production.
Warner Bros. scored only one Oscar on Sunday, with a win for original song for “A Star Is Born.” Focus Features also had a single win for the adapted screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman.”
National Geographic took home an Oscar for its documentary feature “Free Solo.”
Netflix may have lost out for best picture, but it took the opportunity on Sunday night to promote one of its most anticipated upcoming titles.
The streaming giant unveiled the first teaser trailer for Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel. The teaser said that the movie would run in theaters and on Netflix’s streaming platform.