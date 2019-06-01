Hot Property Newsletter: The sounds of success

Within this week’s collection are a $45-million transaction involving a popular recording artist turned reality show judge and a pair of deals starring scream queens. Don’t let that scare you off, though. One of the other buyers is positively angelic.
Our Home of the Week is a 1920s English-style cottage in the Beverly Grove area that has been modernized while keeping a toehold in the past. The asking price for the 2,252 square feet of hybrid living space is $2.599 million.
90210 mansion proves a hit
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 fame and his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, sold their estate in Beverly Hills for $45 million.
The Traditional-style two-story home, behind gates on more than an acre, was previously owned by “Will & Grace” creator Max Mutchnick and, before him, tennis star Pete Sampras.
Built in 1933 and recently renovated, the house has more than 10,000 square feet of living space, multiple wet bars, a screening room and a gym. Including the guest house, there are five bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.
The property has an oval-shaped swimming pool and a tennis court.
Levine, 40, is the lead vocalist and guitarist for the Grammy-winning pop-rock group. Since 2010, he also has appeared as a coach/judge on the singing-competition series "The Voice."
Prinsloo, 30, has been featured in ad campaigns for luxury brands including Juicy Couture and Tommy Hilfiger.
It’s touched by an ‘Angel’
A trust connected to actress Roma Downey of “Touched by an Angel” stardom has purchased a house in Hollywood for $2.23 million.
Set behind hedges, the 1923 home has been remodeled in a contemporary Spanish style while retaining some of its original features. Traditional archways and soaring ceilings are paired with white oak flooring.
The nearly 2,500 square feet of living space contains a beamed foyer, a living room with coved ceilings, an updated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, three bedrooms and four bathrooms. French doors in the family room open to a deck, a pool house and a swimming pool.
Downey, 59, starred in the miniseries “A Woman Named Jackie” before spending nine seasons playing an angel on the CBS television series.
A scream queen’s reanimated home
Scream queen Taissa Farmiga of the “American Horror Story” series has bought a house in Los Feliz for $1.375 million through a trust linked to her.
Although built in 1949, the two-story Traditional has been remodeled and refreshed to have a hip and fright-free atmosphere. The nearly 1,400 square feet of white-walled living space features the original hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves and a fireplace.
The kitchen contains an industrial sink, a pantry and an eat-at island. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms, one with a claw-foot tub. French doors open to a deck with views of the Griffith Observatory.
Farmiga, 24, worked on “Horror Story” from 2011 to 2018 and this year appears in “The Twilight Zone” episode “Not All Men.” Her film work includes “The Final Girls,” “6 Years” and “Anna.”
Buyer targets ‘Arrow’ star’s home
Katie Cassidy, who stars on the series “Arrow,” is in escrow to sell her Encino home. The property came on the market in early May at $1.899 million.
Built in 1958, the stylishly redone hideaway takes in hillside views. Nearly 3,000 square feet of living space is entered through double doors.
Within the four bedrooms and four bathrooms is a master suite with a custom-built walk-in closet and a built-in bed with a hidden flat-screen TV. A saltwater swimming pool takes center stage in the backyard.
Cassidy, 32, gained fame for her scream queen roles in “When a Stranger Calls,” “Black Christmas” and the 2010 remake of “A Nightmare on Elm Street.” Her series work includes “Supernatural,” “Gossip Girl” and “Melrose Place.”
A Hancock Park name dropper
A Hancock Park estate that has been home to the likes of Oscar-winning film director Francis Ford Coppola and Grammy-winning pop star Ariana Grande has sold slightly above its asking price for $7.05 million.
Coppola owned the Tudor home in the early ’80s, and Grande leased it in the early 2010s, using a recording studio in the basement.
Constructed in 1927, the grand residence has a half-timbered and brick exterior. Interior details include coffered and stenciled ceilings as well as stained and leaded-glass windows.
A living room with an oversized fireplace, a paneled dining room, six bedrooms and seven bathrooms are within the 6,041 square feet of living space.
Coppola, 80, has won six Academy Awards: two for “The Godfather,” three for “The Godfather Part II” and one as a screenwriter for “Patton.”
Grande, 25, has released five studio albums since 2013, with hits including “thank u, next,” “7 rings” and “Into You.”
His favorite room
Actor Chris McNally, of Hallmark’s frontier drama “When Calls the Heart,” escapes the city and “resets in nature” in his cozy, no-nonsense rooftop car tent. He, his girlfriend and his two dogs can stretch out in the collapsible tent, a Skycamp 2.0 by iKamper, mounted atop his 2005 Toyota 4Runner.
From the archives
Ten years ago, comedic actor and "The Simpsons" voice artist Hank Azaria bought a home in Bel-Air for $10 million. The gated traditional had seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in about 9,000 square feet of living space.
Twenty years ago, former Beach Boy Brian Wilson and his wife, Melinda, listed their Beverly Hills-area home at about $2.9 million. Set in a gated community, the 6,000-square-foot house had six bedrooms.
Thirty years ago, actress Robin Givens, recently divorced from heavyweight champ Mike Tyson, bought a home in the Bird Streets area above the Sunset Strip for $1.95 million.
