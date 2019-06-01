Hot Property Newsletter: The sounds of success

Do the words Berkeley condo, $675,000 and Normandy Village even belong in the same sentence? Curbed.com reports that a one-of-a-kind complex, just north of UC Berkeley, has a rare 909-square-foot unit for sale. It comes with dowelled wood floors, walls that resemble hand-hewn stone and timber, two brick fireplaces, archways, formal dining room, one bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. We’re sold.