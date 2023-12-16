The best food and art in each LAX terminal
Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Saturday, Dec. 16. Here’s what you need to know to start your weekend:
- You can’t always avoid LAX, so try to make the best of it
- Dozens of Gaza protesters shut down the 110 Freeway
- 14 classic L.A. hotel bars
- And here’s today’s e-newspaper
You can’t always avoid LAX, so try to make the best of it
The first rule of holiday travel? Avoid LAX — at all cost.
But if you’re one of the 1.9 million people TSA expects to screen through its checkpoints between now and Jan. 2, LAX is a necessary evil.
You may as well make the best of it — and the two miles of amenities its newly connected nine terminals have to offer.
Many of you try to spend as little time at LAX (or any airport) as possible — timing your arrival to make it through security and to your gate with only minutes to spare.
But for those of you who, like me, prefer a humane, stress-free lifestyle, airport time can be yours to enjoy. Here’s how.
Enjoy luxurious, overpriced airport food
LAX isn’t known for great food, but you can get a decent meal for an outrageous price, like an $18 bowl of green curry corn chowder from Native by Nyesha or a $16 burger from Umami Burger. You can see more of the best food from different terminals in our guide.
(My LAX strategy is to skip it altogether and fly out of Long Beach Airport, where Long Beach Burger Bar in the north concourse is my refuge. A burger with fries and a drink is around $22.)
Check out the artwork and sunset views
A recently completed connection between LAX’s Terminal 3 and the Bradley International Terminal (Terminal B) allows ticketed travelers to roam every terminal without going through TSA multiple times.
Between Terminals 1 and 2 is the first of many art sightings. Along a bright walkway, there’s a red, green, brown and yellow mural called “Bird’s Eye View” by L.A. artist Erin Miller Wray — a welcome distraction from the hustle and bustle.
The highlight of the airport walk is the West Gates concourse in the international terminal. The vast glass wall near gate 210 is a must-see for perfect sunset views. Also, the West Gates feature a striking video display that shows a gaggle of green crocodiles. When the LAX P.A. system comes to life with an announcement, the crocodiles do too. How cool is that?
Engage in some old-fashioned people watching
Not every airport is a wonderland of artistic delights (honestly, does anyone really want to walk two miles through LAX to see all the art?), but that doesn’t mean arriving early can’t be enjoyable.
You can engage in the oldest and noblest of airport traditions: people watching.
Families struggling to stick together. Harried travelers sprinting toward their gates. Strangers sizing each other up for no reason. The holidays are a nightmare — especially at LAX. Sit back and enjoy.
The week’s biggest stories
War in the Middle East:
- In the middle of morning rush hour on one of the most notoriously congested thoroughfares in Los Angeles, dozens of Gaza protesters shut down the 110 Freeway.
- As the Biden-Netanyahu gulf widens, the Israeli leader vows to continue the Gaza war ‘until the end.’
Politics:
- Huntington Beach is sticking it to ‘woke’ California. Some residents ask at what cost.
- Orange County returned six acres of land to the Acjachemen and Tongva people. Tribal leaders say it’s a small step in a movement to protect their heritage.
- Vulnerable California Republicans vote for Biden impeachment inquiry.
Climate and environment:
- Uncontrolled chemical reactions fuel crises at L.A. County’s two largest landfills.
- Eighteen California children are suing the EPA for allegedly violating their constitutional rights by allowing pollution from burning fossil fuels to continue despite knowing the harm it poses.
- Blizzards, tornadoes and a hurricane: We lived through SoCal’s year of weird weather.
Crime and courts:
- After months of investigation by authorities, the case of Julio Urías’ arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence has finally moved to its next stage.
- Behind the calamitous fall of hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who has been accused of rape, sex-trafficking a minor, assault and a litany of other alleged abuses.
More big stories:
- ‘I hate Mexicans,’ a woman shouts at a mother in a viral video from Disneyland.
- Andre Braugher, star of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Men of a Certain Age,’ dies at 61.
- Shohei Ohtani, baseball’s top free agent, agreed to a 10-year, $700-million deal with the Dodgers.
- The Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles is closing its doors in January.
- About 6,000 buildings in L.A. are at risk in an earthquake. Do you live or work in one of them?
Column One
Column One is The Times’ home for narrative and longform journalism. Here’s a great piece from this week:
How chicken processed with child labor ended up at your favorite supermarket. In two poultry plants in La Puente and City of Industry, federal authorities alleged, kids as young as 14 were illegally working dangerous jobs, deboning chicken and operating heavy machinery.
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.
For your weekend
L.A. Affairs
Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.
How did I find my amazing apartment? I went on a terrible first date. My first date in Los Angeles was awful, but I did get something special in return. Hint: I found it in Hollywood.
Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Elvia Limón, multiplatform editor
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
