This strawberry drink is made even more delicious by the crazy pyrotechnical addition of charred red bell pepper. Just slap ‘em on a grill or straight on the burner of your stove and they’ll char and get smoky sweet. Grab a paper towel and clean all that ash off (okay, not “all” but “most” will do). It’s like making salsa: You don’t have to roast it, but when you do it’s so much better. The ancho syrup enhances the smoky and brings the sweet. You’re going to love this.