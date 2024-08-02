Summer stargazing is in for a bright start with meteor showers and an exploding star

Good morning. It’s Friday, July 2. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



An exploding star, satellite brush strokes and a seasonal light show

Let’s talk about space, because space is cool.

It’s been a good year for astronomy buffs. We witnessed a total solar eclipse ( partial for California ), a U.S.-based craft landed on the moon for the first time in 50 years, and a NASA rover found a rock that raises the question: Was there life on Mars ?

And the cosmic calendar is stacked this summer, with a distant star’s explosion about to become visible on Earth, multiple meteor showers and more frequent rocket launches.

There’s plenty for Californians to see — if you know where and when to look (pro tip: start by looking up).

How to spot the nova

Technically speaking, the “Blaze star” blew up roughly 3,000 years ago. But the light from that star explosion, or nova, is slated to reach Earth soon, likely before August ends.

“It’ll be about as bright as the North Star, making it visible to the naked eye — even with Los Angeles’ light pollution,” Times reporting fellow Noah Haggerty wrote this week . “You have just two or three days in Los Angeles — or about a week out in the desert — to hope for clear weather and try to spot it.”

Noah recommends following NASA Universe on X , formerly Twitter, for word when the nova pops off. You might find out a little sooner if you sign up for instant email notices from the Astronomer’s Telegram.

The exploding star is part of the U-shaped constellation Corona Borealis, which from our earthly vantage point is near the Big Dipper’s handle.

An artist’s illustration of a nova similar to T Coronae Borealis, or the “Blaze star.” Here, a red giant star and a white dwarf orbit each other as a disk of hydrogen gas surrounds them like a messy version of Saturn’s rings. Eventually, this gas will explode like a thermonuclear bomb. (NASA / Goddard Space Flight Center)

If that’s not helpful enough, you can do what I had to do to figure out where to look: use the Stellarium app and search for the star under its shorthand name, T CrB. Make sure your location is accurate.

The nova may be visible in the city, but Tim Thompson, science director at Mt. Wilson Observatory, said it’ll be best viewed far away from the “light bucket” that is the L.A. Basin.

“If you don’t know sky, you’re not going to recognize that there’s a new star, especially in Los Angeles, because you can’t see any stars in Los Angeles anyway,” he told me.

Catch the seasonal light show

Did you know it’s space rock season? There are currently three meteor showers active in Earth’s atmosphere: the Southern Delta Aquariids, Alpha Capricornids and Perseids.

Bill Cooke, who leads NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office, told me that the Perseids, which will peak Aug. 11 overnight into Aug. 12, are by far the best show in town.

“There are lots of large particles in the Perseid debris trail, and as a result, it is No. 1 among all meteor showers in terms of numbers of fireballs,” he said. “[They’re] not only fast, but they’re bright, and the Perseids are the ones that come closest to creating fireworks in the sky.”

Both Cooke and Thompson had the same key advice for viewing the Perseids’ light show: go where it’s dark, as in the deserts or mountains.

The 2023 Perseid meteor shower is seen from Sequoia National Forest. (NASA / Preston Dyches)

Joshua Tree National Park is a popular destination, Thompson said, and some astronomers gravitate to Mt. Pinos in the Los Padres National Forest.

Also smart: bring a comfy blanket or reclining chair so you can lay back and take in the night sky without straining your neck. And give your eyes some time to adjust to the darkness.

Cooke offered another related tip: stay off your phone.

“That bright screen takes your eyes off the sky and it ruins your night vision,” he said. “I can’t tell you the number of people I’ve gotten emails from that said: ‘I went out to see the Perseids last night and I didn’t see anything, and I was texting my bud and he didn’t see anything either.’ Well, the texting is why they didn’t see anything.”

If you’re looking to take some photos of the shower, the American Meteor Society (yes, that’s real) has an online guide for shooting shooting stars with a DSLR camera.

It’s getting crowded up there

Apart from the shooting and exploding stars, there’s also plenty of human-made space action to see this summer. With NASA, Space Force, SpaceX and the growing number of private space companies, people and satellites are launching at a record-breaking pace .

Many Californians have gawked at the big, bright vapor trail made by SpaceX rockets carrying Starlink satellites after launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base .

“No matter how many times the satellites launch, people react like: ‘what is that?’” Thompson said. “You think they’d get used to it by now. It’s painting the western sky on a regular basis.”

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a Starlink satellite mission was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in March 2024. It is seen from Chinatown in Los Angeles. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

There are several sites that track launch schedules from Vandenberg, or you can sign up for launch alerts directly from Space Force.

More than 4,500 Starlink satellites are in orbit now, and Elon Musk plans to boost that number to about 42,000 in the near future.

All that space traffic has caused some friction. Thompson noted that satellites have been photoboming astronomer’s images with streaks of light. That generated concern from scientists and led to a change from Starlink .

“Some of them got the message and they’ve been putting nonreflective, black coatings on their satellites,” he said. “Now, the situation has improved much.”

The number of launches is giving millions in California and beyond an opportunity to stop what they’re doing and look to the heavens. If that fuels more interest in space, Thompson is all for it.

“We like the attention, and however we can get it, we’re happy with it,” he said.

So keep your eyes peeled, stargazers, as the cosmic ballet goes on .

Read more: Going to Joshua Tree to watch the Perseids meteor shower? Get ready to see a crowd

Today’s great reads

Gustavo Dudamel conducts the first U.S. appearance of the National Children’s Symphony of Venezuela. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

In a divided Venezuela, National Children’s Symphony, with Dudamel’s help, shows how to get along. The National Children’s Symphony of Venezuela began a U.S. tour with Gustavo Dudamel, proving that young people get along even in times of crisis.

Other great reads



“We need to define our future”: Little Tokyo evolves and survives.

And finally ... a great photo

The Egyptian Theatre, the Culver Hotel and the Biltmore Hotel (Los Angeles Public Library / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photos are from various archives and our own staff: Here are 10 L.A. buildings that went up in the Roaring ‘20s and what they look like today: the Hollyhock House, Egyptian Theatre, Huntington Library and more.

