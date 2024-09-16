Our new USC newsletter goes behind-the-scenes as Trojans move to Big Ten
Good morning. It’s Monday, Sept. 16. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.
- As USC embarks on a pivotal year, we will be chronicling university sports. This could be a wild ride. Join us!
- California firefighters union said Trump should “be ashamed” after the former president threatened to withhold firefighting aid to the state.
- Baseball teams are abandoning cities across California. But some are fighting back.
Introducing The Times of Troy
I’m Iliana Limón Romero, assistant managing editor for Sports, and I have some exciting news for USC fans.
But first let me tell you a little about Ryan Kartje. The Times’ USC sports beat reporter is curious about everything and very good at encouraging people to talk with him.
Our most interesting conversations often begin with the words, “I got a tip.”
Ryan brings his editors a lot of interesting tips. Some lead to high-profile investigations, and others simply enhance our daily coverage of USC sports.
One of Ryan’s tips led to his story on internal criticism of Mike Bohn’s management of the university’s athletic department. The day after Ryan sent Bohn a list of questions for the article, the USC athletic director resigned.
How surprised was I with this outcome? We thought Bohn would take days to respond to questions, so I never considered rescheduling jury duty, and Ryan planned to attend a concert with friends.
It’s time for us to share more of these behind-the-scenes details and well-informed analyses of USC sports with our readers.
I’m proud to announce we’re launching The Times of Troy, an L.A. Times newsletter chronicling USC sports. If you sign up at latimes.com/newsletters, the free newsletter will be delivered to your inbox every Monday.
Why are we launching this now?
Our readers frequently share their opinions about USC, and we know the stakes couldn’t be higher for the athletics program as it joins the Big Ten Conference in most sports this academic year.
Just how committed are USC fans?
When the Trojans hosted Utah State at 8 p.m. PDT, Ryan jokingly asked his followers on the social platform X how many of them on the East Coast would stay up for the football team’s presumed lopsided win. What followed was an impromptu roll call from around the country and some international locations as USC fans vowed to chug extra coffee to witness the home opener.
These same readers have responded to our staff’s expansive coverage of all things USC. They’ve been especially engaged when Ryan reported on the toxic culture within the USC Song Girls program, complaints raised by members of the USC baseball team and questions raised about Bohn’s behavior.
The newsletter will feature looks at a variety of USC sports, including its women’s basketball program, which has become a national power, but the nationally ranked football program is the focus of today’s debut newsletter.
Ryan grew up in Michigan and attended the University of Michigan. He knows the Big Ten well, and today’s The Times of Troy serves as a guide for USC fans as the Trojans prepare to play their first Big Ten game against Michigan in one of college football’s most hostile venues. It’s known as the Big House because it seats 107,601 rowdy fans, making it the largest stadium in the U.S.
Along with the behind-the-scenes moments, breaking news and analysis, Ryan is committed to answering reader questions in every newsletter. You can send your USC questions to ryan.kartje@latimes.com.
Don’t miss out on every aspect of his next scoop. You can visit our newsletters page, or sign up here for The Times of Troy.
Today’s top stories
Elections, politics and power
- Trump appeared to be the target of an attempted assassination at his Florida golf course, according to the FBI.
- A California firefighters union said Trump should “be ashamed” after he threatened to withhold firefighting aid to the state if elected in November.
- A flier promoting a homelessness ballot measure leaves out a key fact: It’s a tax increase.
- Trump says he won’t tax your tips, OT or Social Security. Here’s why critics see “gimmicks” and a “sham.”
- In closely divided Nevada, Harris and Trump battle — and even as inflation eases, it’s all about the economy.
Wildfires, climate and environment
- As weather conditions improve, firefighters make progress battling Southern California wildfires.
- Endangered frogs are once again threatened by California wildfires. A rescue could be in order.
- Young people are demanding to be heard on climate change. Twelve young essayists share their hopes, their outrage and some strategies for change.
Crime and public safety
- A 34-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Long Beach girl.
- Inland Empire residents are found guilty of running a “birth tourism” operation.
- A California man was arrested after allegedly kicking and trying to choke flight attendants.
- Cedars-Sinai terminates an OB-GYN’s hospital privileges after a complaint investigation.
More big stories
- Kevin Hart’s plant-based fast-food chain has closed all locations. The reason remains unclear.
- With more gambling cases likely, the Ohtani debacle is a lesson for the MLB.
- “Hacks” scored the biggest surprise at the Emmy Awards, winning for comedy series over “The Bear.”
Commentary and opinions
- George Skelton: Making history and expressing outrage may drive Californians to a record turnout.
- Robin Abcarian: Think Donald Trump isn’t really serious about being a dictator? Think again.
- Doyle McManus: How can millions of voters still be undecided between Trump and Harris? Here are their reasons.
- Guest opinion: What the media still get wrong about Trump voters
- Jackie Calmes: The GOP House won’t govern. Send it to the backbenches in November.
- LZ Granderson: Soul singer Frankie Beverly left a legacy of healing.
Today’s great reads
“No other American sport binds generations like baseball,” The Times’ Bill Shaikin writes. “Yet, at a time efforts to grow the game by developing a younger and more diverse fan base finally are paying off, baseball teams are abandoning minor league and major league markets in the nation’s most populous state.” But some communities are fighting back, as Bill details in his latest story.
For your downtime
Going out
- 🏖️ Fourteen things to do during a weekend in Ventura, SoCal’s last truly chill beach town.
- 🐻 Five lifesaving tips for when you spot a bear on the trail.
- 😋 Love square pies? You need to try this pizza pop-up.
Staying in
- 📖 Two new books make the case that “freedom” got twisted in the American mind, fueling fascism.
- 🧑🍳 Here’s a recipe for marinated feta with spice-roasted tomatoes and grapefruit.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
And finally ... a great photo
Show us your favorite place in California! Send us photos you have taken of spots in California that are special — natural or human-made — and tell us why they’re important to you.
Today’s great photo is from Juily Phun of San Gabriel: Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park in San Dimas.
Juily writes: “Bonelli Park is the San Gabriel Valley eastside’s answer to green space. Site to many elected officials’ speeches about what is quintessential of Southern California, Bonelli is a lovely space with a lake, beautiful views of the San Gabriel mountains and a lovely sunset.”
