I’ve been on 150 diets, and L.A.’s secrecy about taking Ozempic makes no sense to me

150 diets and counting

They say in the weight-loss world not to dwell on past defeats and focus on what you can do now.

But by my count, I’ve been on more than 150 diets.

Weight Watchers, Jenny Craig, South Beach, fat camps, shakes, liquid diets, low carb, high fiber, zero fat, paleo, diet pills, four grapefruits a day, seven micro meals a day, six days of deprivation followed by one glorious cheat day....

And then there were the ones I invented myself: Eating exclusively BBQ chicken sandwiches from Carl’s Jr. for lunch and dinner. Drinking a protein shake before every meal.

This image shows the logo of WeightWatchers on a mobile phone. (Richard Drew / Associated Press)

The diet show

But each one shared a common theme: They were very public.

I made a big show out of each new effort, slipping details into conversation, loudly demurring dessert, refusing the offer of a doughnut from the box at work, showing off my latest diet app filled with entries like “½ turkey sandwich, 1 pack of oatmeal w/ banana, veggie egg white omelet, unsweetened ice tea, grilled chicken salad, dressing on side.”

But there is a fatalism about a lifetime of traditional weight loss regimes, because statistics show that the vast majority of people can’t keep the pounds off. Even as I was determined to make the new diet succeed, in my heart I knew it would fail.

So dieting became more performance art for me, a way to let the people in my life know I had not given up and was still trying — that this body still might be temporary and that my “after” photos were just a few hundred healthy salads away. The diet show felt so important because I could not imagine a world where it would be fine to be overweight.

The diet drug Mounjaro (AP)

L.A.’s Ozempic fever

I’ve been thinking a lot about this pathology as Ozempic fever hits Los Angeles.

It began last year with articles hailing the drug as a weight-loss game changer. Available only by prescription, it and other GLP-1 drugs like Mounjaro and Wegovy spawned lucrative black markets and sparked gossip about whether that actor, talent agent or executive had hired a particularly sadistic personal trainer or if it was just another case of “Ozempic face.”

L.A. is particularly susceptible to “miracle” cures (trust me, I took Fen-Phen in the 1990s and lived to tell about it). And there are some troubling aspects of the Ozempic gold rush that don’t get enough attention:



Karen Kaplan wrote about how the GLP-1s have worsened health disparities.

Mike Hiltzik showed how insurance companies and drug makers have restricted people’s access to the drugs.

Andrea Chang recently reported on how Ozempic is upending L.A.’s health and wellness industry.

And Jon Healey dug into the many Ozempic scams. But I remain obsessed about one aspect of the story: why some people who lose weight with these drugs insist on keeping their injectable helper a secret.

The mob goes after secret Ozempic users

In some corners of the tabloid world, there seems to be a witch hunt to unmask celebrities who hit the red carpet a few pounds lighter as stealth Ozempic users. “Everyone has been lying, saying, ‘Oh smaller portions.’ Like shut the f— up,” comedian Amy Schumer told an interviewer last year. “You are on Ozempic or one of those things or you got work done.” (Schumer tried the drug and said it disagreed with her).

Recently, the mob came for Lizzo, who responded on Instagram: “When you finally get Ozempic allegations after five months of weight training and calorie deficit… It’s like a reward.”

There are many layers of shame that come from the unfair judgments people make about the severely obese. One is that the weight is a character flaw that can only be conquered by willpower, exercise and self-control. This theory has been thoroughly discredited, but it’s left a stigma for some people who lose weight with drugs or surgery and stay quiet about it.

Not me. After decades on the weight-loss treadmill — including gastric sleve surgery — I looked at the new class of drugs with great hope. My doctor prescribed me Mounjaro, and within hours I was letting my world know that this might be the one that finally sticks.

Lizzo in 2023 (Amy Harris / Invision / AP)

Is there a better way?

But something unexpected happened with this new diet:

A nagging feeling about whether this was actually healthy. Not the drug itself, which studies show have relatively few side effects. I grew up in an era when fat people were told dieting was the only path.

But this view is being challenged. I spent the pandemic reading more than a dozen books about body acceptance and what some activists call America’s “war” on fat people. These fat activists argue the bad health effects of obesity have been widely overstated, that “diet culture” and much of the medical establishment is cruel in their treatment of fat people, who need love, support and equality rather than lectures and judgment.

These arguments blow my mind... and yet I keep injecting Mounjaro each week. The lure of a victorious trip to the scale remains just too powerful.

But I often ponder whether the true breakthrough will come the day I decide I don’t need to.

Today’s top stories

The Dodgers celebrate after defeating the San Diego Padres 2-0 in Game 5 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Friday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers will face the Mets in the National League Championship Series



Crime & courts



Election 2024



What else is going on



This morning’s must reads

Catalina Island Airport. (Google Maps)

Pilot in Catalina crash that killed 5 took off after dark: like flying into a ‘black hole.’ Plane wasn’t authorized to take off after sunset, according to the Catalina airport manager.

Other must reads



For your downtime

LaSorted’s pizzeria in Chinatown serves owner Tommy Brockert’s “hybrid sourdough” pies along with hot dogs and mortadella sandwiches, with Dodgers collector items and memorabilia adorning the walls. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Going out



Staying in



And finally ... a great photo

(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times contributor Steve Galluzzo. Steve captured this shot at the Palisades vs. Westchester high school football game.

