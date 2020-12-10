Beef Bulgogi Bowl With Kimchi
When trying to cut super-thin, even slices of beef, it helps to have very cold meat so that it doesn’t yield to the pressure of your knife. Placing the beef in the freezer for 30 minutes firms it enough to cut into clean, even slices but not long enough to actually freeze it through. If you don’t take into account freezing and marinating the meat, this meal comes together easily in less than 20 minutes.
Slice the beef against the grain into strips that are as thin as you can get them. Place the strips in a resealable plastic bag or medium bowl. Pour in the soy sauce, ginger, 1 ½ tablespoons sesame oil, the brown sugar, chile flakes and garlic, seal the bag and massage the meat through the bag until evenly coated in the marinade. Let sit at room temperature for at least 1 hour, or chill in the refrigerator for up to 8 hours.
Meanwhile, make the scallion salad: In a medium bowl, combine the remaining 2 teaspoons sesame oil, 1 teaspoon rice vinegar, the sesame seeds, cilantro, mint and scallions and toss until evenly mixed. Season with salt.
Make the quick pickles: In a medium bowl, combine the cucumbers, carrot and red onion, then toss with the remaining 2 tablespoons rice vinegar. Season with salt and let sit at room temperature for at least 30 minutes. Season the cooked rice with a few splashes of rice vinegar and toss to combine.
Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Remove half of the meat from the marinade, letting excess drip back into the bag. Season lightly with salt and place in the skillet, spreading the meat out in a single layer so as much of it as possible comes into contact with the skillet. Cook, undisturbed, until lightly browned on the bottom, about 1 minute. Flip the strips and continue to cook, tossing occasionally after 1 minute, until cooked through and crisp at edges, 2 to 3 minutes more. Transfer the meat to a plate and repeat cooking the remaining beef in the remaining 1 tablespoon vegetable oil.
Evenly divide the rice among four bowls, then top with equal amounts of the beef, scallion salad, quick pickles and kimchi. Sprinkle with more sesame seeds, if you like, and serve immediately.
Get our new Cooking newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.