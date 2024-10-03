Your guide to California’s 41st Congressional District race: Calvert vs. Rollins

Newsletter
Hailey Branson-Potts is an enterprise reporter on the State Team who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2011. She reports on a wide range of issues and people, with a special focus on Northern California and the Central Coast. She grew up in the small town of Perry, Okla., and graduated from the University of Oklahoma.