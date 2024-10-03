Your guide to California’s 41st Congressional District race: Calvert vs. Rollins

Calvert, 71, is a Corona native who has held office since 1993. Supporters laud him for securing funding for local transportation and infrastructure projects and the region’s military facilities.

The Republican is chairman of the House Appropriations subcommittee that oversees the Pentagon budget. He wrote legislation that created the E-Verify system, which employers can use to check the immigration status of new hires.

Rollins, 39, grew up in Manhattan Beach. He said the 9/11 terrorist attacks sparked his interest in public service. Rollins considered joining the military but decided not to because he feared being outed or discharged as a closeted gay man under the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy at the time. He instead focused on national security at the U.S. Justice Department, including working on Jan. 6 insurrection cases.