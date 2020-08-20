Spiked Pumpkin Spice Coffee
This is pumpkin spice the way it was meant to be enjoyed, in an alcohol-forward drink that tastes like the cocktail equivalent of the movie “Love, Actually.” It’s dessert in a glass — a potent mix of espresso, vodka, cinnamon simple syrup and pumpkin spice cream liqueur — that will knock your Uggs off if you sip it a little too quickly.
Combine the espresso, vodka and syrup in a cocktail shaker full of ice and shake until well chilled, 15 seconds. Strain into a tumbler filled with ice.
Float the pumpkin spice liqueur on top. Garnish with a dollop of whipped cream and a grating of fresh nutmeg.
Cinnamon Simple Syrup
In a small saucepan, bring the sugar and water to a boil. Add the cinnamon stick and stir until the sugar dissolves completely. Remove from heat and let the cinnamon steep. When completely cool, remove the cinnamon stick and transfer the syrup to an air-tight container for storage.
