Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share

Spiked Pumpkin Spice Coffee

5 minutes
Makes 1 cocktail
Pumpkin Spice Spiked Coffee
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Share
Print RecipePrint Recipe
By Jenn Harris
Nov. 28, 2019

This is pumpkin spice the way it was meant to be enjoyed, in an alcohol-forward drink that tastes like the cocktail equivalent of the movie “Love, Actually.” It’s dessert in a glass — a potent mix of espresso, vodka, cinnamon simple syrup and pumpkin spice cream liqueur — that will knock your Uggs off if you sip it a little too quickly.

Read More Read Less
1

Combine the espresso, vodka and syrup in a cocktail shaker full of ice and shake until well chilled, 15 seconds. Strain into a tumbler filled with ice.

2

Float the pumpkin spice liqueur on top. Garnish with a dollop of whipped cream and a grating of fresh nutmeg.

Cinnamon Simple Syrup

1

In a small saucepan, bring the sugar and water to a boil. Add the cinnamon stick and stir until the sugar dissolves completely. Remove from heat and let the cinnamon steep. When completely cool, remove the cinnamon stick and transfer the syrup to an air-tight container for storage.

The syrup will keep, refrigerated, for up to two weeks.
Jenn Harris

Jenn Harris is a senior writer for the Food section and host of “The Bucket List” fried chicken show. She has a BA in literary journalism from UC Irvine and an MA in journalism from USC. Follow her @Jenn_Harris_.

Advertisement

Related Recipes

Latest Recipes