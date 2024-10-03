Your guide to California’s 27th Congressional District race: Garcia vs. Whitesides

In California’s 27th Congressional District, Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Santa Clarita) is facing off with Democrat George Whitesides, a former NASA chief of staff.

The hotly contested race will be crucial in determining which party controls the U.S. House.

Democrats hold a large registration advantage in the once staunchly conservative district. More than 40% of registered voters are Democrats; about 30% are Republicans. More than a fifth are unaffiliated with any party.

The Garcia campaign did not respond to questions for this guide. Answers are drawn from his legislative record and public statements.