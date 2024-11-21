Upton Sinclair dreamed of a socialist California. He’s smiling upon the L.A. City Council

Author Upton Sinclair broadcasts a speech during his campaign for governor of California on Nov. 4, 1934. He outlined his EPIC plan to rid the state of depression.

Good morning. I’m Gustavo Arellano, a Metro columnist for The Times, which means I’m allowed to express opinions.

Like: Upton Sinclair is cool.

Upton Sinclair’s political descendants are alive in L.A.

Karen Bass hopes to find common ground with Trump on homelessness.

12 essential recipes for a classic Thanksgiving feast.

Upton Sinclair’s socialist California dream

I first learned about Upton Sinclair at Anaheim High School through his 1906 book “The Jungle.” The exposé of Chicago’s meatpacking industry made for a gripping read, although I committed the same mistake that the American public did when it first published: Instead of focusing on the depictions of immigrant worker exploitation the way Sinclair hoped we would, I couldn’t get over his meticulous descriptions of rancid slaughterhouse conditions.

“The Jungle” led to legislation that eventually created the Food and Drug Administration, and to Sinclair’s bitter quip about his book’s legacy: “I aimed at the public’s heart, and by accident I hit it in the stomach.”

His socialist ideals would get another national airing 90 years ago this month, when Sinclair unsuccessfully ran as a Democrat for California governor. The campaign made history for all the wrong reasons — yet somewhere in socialist heaven, Sinclair is having the last laugh right now gracias to L.A. politics.

Sinclair’s EPIC plan promised to End Poverty in California

An editorial cartoon in the Oct. 2, 1934 edition of the Los Angeles Times criticizes Upton Sinclair and his EPIC plan. (Los Angeles Times)

In 1933, Sinclair published “I, Governor of California, and How I ended Poverty: A True Story of the Future.” The 63-page booklet was classic Sinclair: heartfelt, pedantic and too ahead of its time for its own good.

Written as a fictionalized reminiscence from 1938, the author laid out his End Poverty in California (EPIC, for short) plan for Depression-era readers: monthly pensions for elderly and disabled people. Higher income and property taxes for the rich. Government seizure of abandoned factories and unused farmland to create worker cooperatives. The mix of common-sense reforms and pie-in-the-sky proposal drew quick ridicule — but also fans, who started hundreds of EPIC clubs across the state.

The backlash against Sinclair’s run for governor forged today’s modern-day political circus

A cartoon in the Oct. 29, 1934 edition of the Los Angeles Times depicts Upton Sinclair as an inexperienced puppet during his run for governor. (Los Angeles Times)

A longtime member of the Socialist Party, Sinclair re-registered as a Democrat, took advantage of a bickering party (the more things change …) and won its nomination. His victory so shook California’s political establishment that it forged today’s modern-day political circus of fake news, attack ads, skulduggery and demonization to sink Sinclair.

This paper — never a fan of Sinclair to begin with — ran front-page attacks against him throughout his campaign, deeming the nominee an “apostle of hatred” and his supporters as “maggots” (and you thought Fox News was extreme!). Hollywood studios used their creative might to paint Sinclair as a threat to the California Dream. MGM producer Irving G. Thalberg, who has an Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences award named after him, produced newsreels that warned “bums” and communists would flood California if Sinclair won.

An editorial cartoon in the Oct. 2, 1934 edition of the Los Angeles Times accuses Upton Sinclair of trying to attract other states’ unemployed to California.

The negative onslaught was successful — Sinclair lost by over 250,000 votes to Republican incumbent Frank Merriam. (For the definitive account of the 1934 California gubernatorial race, read Greg Mitchell’s excellent “The Campaign of the Century: Upton Sinclair’s Race for Governor of California,” or check out his 2022 Times op-ed piece on the matter). Sinclair told the story of his failed campaign the following year in “I, Candidate for Governor: And How I Got Licked.”

The electoral catastrophe must’ve tickled Sinclair’s funny bone. His account is an unsparing jaunt. He’s even self-deprecating enough to include some of the dozens of negative political cartoons that newspapers across the country commissioned throughout his campaign.

Sinclair’s political descendants are avenging him in L.A. City Hall as you read this

As I wrote earlier this month, tenants right attorney Ysabel Jurado completed one of the most stunning upsets in L.A. political history when she knocked off Kevin de León from his Eastside City Council seat. Jurado won despite De León — a former political giant whose reputation went under like the Titanic after his role in the 2022 City Hall audio leak scandal — and his acolytes running a red-baiting campaign against his opponent straight outta 1934.

When Jurado, 34, is sworn in next month, she’ll be the fourth sitting L.A. councilmember backed by the Democratic Socialists of America’s Los Angeles chapter, following in the wake of Nithya Raman, Eunisses Hernández and Hugo Soto-Martínez. They now hold a quarter of L.A.’s City Council seats — a once-unimaginable bloc in Los Angeles that’s now a force opponents need to deal with.

I’m not sure if the Fabian Four are familiar with Sinclair, but they should read up on him quick. And they should take pride in fulfilling the final chapter of “I, Candidate for Governor,” in which Sinclair predicts that socialism in the Golden State had yet to see its best days.

“Keep your eyes on California,” he concluded, “and follow along behind us.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass speaks at a news conference in October at the Downtown Women’s Center to announce new state funding to confront the city’s homelessness crisis. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Mayor Karen Bass hopes to find common ground with Trump on homelessness



Trump has promised to place homeless people in tent cities. Bass said she does not believe aggressive tactics will be needed, but she looks forward to working with Trump on the issue.

Bass is currently trying to solve one of the nation’s largest homelessness crises, which the city estimates would cost $21.7 billion to end in a decade.

Meanwhile, nearly half of Los Angeles’ record $1.3-billion homelessness budget went unspent, an analysis by the city controller found.

And a sweeping rezoning plan aimed at alleviating L.A.’s housing crunch will head to the full City Council after winning approval from a key committee.

Graphic details are revealed in the Monterey sexual assault claim against Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick for Defense secretary



A woman told Monterey police that Hegseth took her phone, blocked her from leaving his hotel room and sexually assaulted her, according to a police report released Wednesday evening.

Hegseth told police that the pair had consensual intercourse. And Hegseth’s attorney has said that he entered a confidential settlement agreement with his accuser for an undisclosed sum.

The Mountain fire was the third most destructive wildfire in a decade



These maps show how the Mountain fire began in sparsely populated areas — and why high winds helped the blaze move toward a suburban neighborhood.

The fire hammered farms and farmworkers who have no economic safety net.

Among the areas devastated by the fire were avocado orchards in Ventura County, which is now the largest avocado producer in California. Here’s how one farmer hopes to rebuild.

The Biden administration outlined options for addressing chronic water shortages and low reservoir levels on the Colorado River



The Biden administration announced several options for new long-term rules for managing the Colorado River’s overburdened water supply.

The river serves as a vital water source for seven Western states, but it has dwindled during more than two decades of drought compounded by climate change.

Congress could give Trump the ability to kill organizations like Planned Parenthood and the ACLU, columnist Robin Abcarian writes.

writes. California voters rejected an anti-slavery measure to end forced prison labor. But Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers still have options, the Editorial Board writes.

writes. Our two-party system is not true to the spirit of democracy, argues author Earl Ofari Hutchinson , who explains why he voted for a third-party candidate.

, who explains why he voted for a third-party candidate. Here’s how to make college students care more about politics , writes Kurt Bardella, a contributing opinion writer and a NewsNation political contributor.

(Tomas Ovalle/For The Times)

Fresno has a homelessness problem. So why are its leaders rejecting state-funded housing? More than 160 people have been arrested under Fresno’s new camping ban as local leaders start blocking efforts to build homeless housing.

“Our homelessness has gotten worse in Fresno. It’s climbing every single day,” homeless advocate Dez Martinez said. “We’re hurting, we’re suffering, and we’re losing all hope.”

Rivian, the Irvine-based maker of electric vehicles and trucks, has faced numerous challenges as the EV market has cooled. But its CEO is optimistic about Rivian’s future.

Indulging in holiday tea at the Langham Huntington in Pasadena is among the best family-friendly holiday activities in L.A. and Orange County. (The Langham Huntington, Pasadena)

And finally ... from our archives

The Farm Workers Union ended a more than decade-long boycott of California table grapes on Nov. 21, 2000. The boycott, which concentrated on the use of pesticides, began in 1984 by union organizer Cesar Chavez. During the boycott, Chavez conducted his longest public fast — the 36-day “Fast for Life” — at the age of 61.

