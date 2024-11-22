Don’t listen to the haters. L.A. IS a walking town

Despite its reputation for being unfriendly to pedestrians, Los Angeles is a wonderful place for a stroll.

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



Newsletter Sign up for Essential California The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Walk like an Angeleno

There are plenty of great places to walk in Los Angeles. You just have to know where to go. (Illustrations by Alva Skog / For The Times; Photos by Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times, Al Seib / Los Angeles Times and Wojtek Zagorski / Getty Images)

Though walking might not be built into the lives of most Angelenos, L.A. is still a wonderful place for a stroll. Its sidewalks are lined with blooming foliage, its street corners packed with culinary delights and its skies perpetually clear. You just have to know where to go.

Advertisement

I only recently rediscovered that. Let me set the scene: It was late October. I was preparing to host a Halloween party, juggling a few major work projects, in the midst of signing a lease for a new home and perpetually stressed about the election . When I accidentally shattered a glass pitcher on my kitchen floor, I knew I’d reached a breaking point. So I decided to abandon my immediate plans and go on a long early-evening stroll.

Winding behind the Eagle Rock rec center into the hills, I watched kids practice soccer and imagined a life where all I needed to do was kick a ball. I savored the wind rustling through the century-old trees around Occidental College. I took in the view at the top of a hill and felt briefly minuscule. And came out on the other side of campus to bask in the smells, noises and conversational snippets of York Street in Highland Park. Instead of thinking about all the things I needed to do, or the many things outside my control, I dedicated myself to the task at hand: exploring.

I had willed a renewed appreciation for my mobility and my community — all by putting one foot in front of the other.

Advertisement

Which brings me to our recent walking guide. It celebrates the people and places keeping L.A.’s sidewalks alive. Here are 8 ways you can start moving through them.



It’s my sincere hope that this list helps you out of the house and onto L.A.’s wonderful sidewalks. The best way to start something new is to go one step at a time.

Today’s top stories

A bomb cyclone moves down the West Coast on Wednesday as seen from space. (Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere / National Weather Service)

A bomb cyclone storm could cause rain the L.A. area. How bad will it be?



Forecasters say Southern California could see rain beginning this weekend and into early next week. The rainfall is expected to be less severe than in Northern California, where some areas may receive more than 12 inches.

The monster storm kicks off California’s rainy season, but officials say it’s too early to tell what the rest of the winter could bring.

The storm is so large that it was seen approaching California from space.

The latest in the Trump transition



Phillips 66 was indicted for allegedly dumping wastewater into L.A. County sewers



A federal grand jury indicted Phillips 66 for allegedly violating the Clean Water Act by dumping tens of thousands of gallons of oil and grease into the county sewer system, the Justice Department said.

The alleged dumping took place at the company’s Carson refinery, which is expected to close late next year.

Shohei Ohtani unanimously won his third MVP award



What else is going on



Whooping cough — highly contagious and potentially dangerous — has surged in California to levels not seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Women will make up nearly half of the California Legislature, setting a new record in Sacramento.

Eric and Lyle Menendez will appear in court on Monday as they seek to downgrade their first-degree murder conviction and potentially be freed.

A human skull and bones washed ashore in Palos Verdes Estates, sparking an investigation.

The burning of a tree in South Los Angeles led firefighters to a grim discovery.

Advertisement

Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.

This morning’s must-reads

(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

The “Love Boat” faces a tragic ending in a lonely California slough. The MS Aurora, a 70-year-old cruise ship that inspired TV’s “The Love Boat,” sits abandoned outside Stockton. The ship’s demise has broken the hearts of a long line of men who could not save her.

Other must-reads



Daniel Lurie was raised in old-money San Francisco. Can he be the city’s change agent?

Behind Comcast’s big TV deal is a bleak picture for a once-mighty cable industry.

Palm Springs hated his AIDS memorial design, but the artist turned the debacle into redemption.

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

Advertisement

For your downtime

Los Angeles is filled with memorable activities for kids of all ages — and attention spans. (Photographs by Robyn Breen Shinn / For The Times)

Going out



🛝 From jumping into slime to reading to a dog, here are 72 awesome things to do with kids in L.A. before they grow up.

🛍️ Need a creative alternative to Black Friday? Look to L.A.’s museum stores.

🎸 Los Angeles art-punk veterans L7 launches its first-ever mini festival at the Belasco theater.

Staying in



A question for you: What is your favorite movie that captures the essence of California?

From “Lady Bird” to “Troop Beverly Hills,” the Golden State has starred in a wide range of movies. What’s your favorite?

John Doody writes: “How about the original ‘Parent Trap’? As a young man living on the East Coast, those images of ranch and mountain life in California inspired my move out West.”

Adelaide writes: “I would add two others to the list, even though they both primarily encapsulate the essence of Southern California. They are ‘Chinatown’ (doesn’t get more iconic than a film noir that tackles tremendous geopolitical issues that still affect us to this day), and ‘L.A. Story.’ (Though charmingly 90s and therefore a bit dated, it’s a beautiful, quirky, honest love letter to Los Angeles created by a near native.)”

And Raymond Ballesteros writes: “One of my all time favorite movies to see that truly captures the essence of California, hands down, is ‘Sideways.’

Advertisement

“Alexander Payne seizes the beauty and majesty of California’s Santa Barbara wine country, including a handful of wineries that encapsulates the hearts of fellow wine lovers across California and the country. Of course, not to be watched with a glass of Merlot!”

Thank you for all the responses this week. The most-recommended movie was “Chinatown,” with a second-place tie between “Sideways,” “L. A. Story” and “Point Break.”

And finally ... your photo of the day

Today’s great photo is from Fernando Seisdedos of Windsor: the Golden Gate Bridge as seen from Treasure Island.

Fernando writes: “It was Christmas Eve of 2023 and we walked along the Treasure Island perimeter at sunset, before dinner at our son’s place. The Golden Gate Bridge in the horizon looked amazing under the burning skies.”

Show us your favorite place in California! Send us photos you have taken of spots in California that are special — natural or human-made — and tell us why they’re important to you.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Advertisement

Ryan Fonseca, reporter

Defne Karabatur, fellow

Andrew Campa, Sunday reporter

Hunter Clauss, multiplatform editor

Christian Orozco, assistant editor

Stephanie Chavez, deputy metro editor

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.