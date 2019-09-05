Fire west of Red Bluff grows quickly to 4,300 acres

A fire that started Thursday afternoon in rural Tehama County quickly grew to 4,300 acres as it burned through brush and oak woodlands about 25 miles west of Red Bluff.

The Red Bank fire is burning in a remote area mostly used for cattle ranching, headed northwest toward Platina, said Dave Doughty, fire information officer with Tehama County Fire.

At 1:25 p.m., the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported that the fire was 20 acres. By 6 p.m., the fire had grown substantially and was close to, if not already, creating a pyrocumulus cloud capable of creating its own weather, Doughty said.

Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations from the start of Pettyjohn Road to the U.S. Forest Service land boundary, and for the Red Bank Oaks subdivision. An advisory evacuation was issued for R Wild Horse Ranch, which sits in the path of the fire, Doughty said.

More than 200 firefighters were assigned to the fire and working their way through rough terrain without many roads to access the fire. About six air tankers had also been assigned, Doughty said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.