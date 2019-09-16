During traffic stop, passenger tells deputies the driver kidnapped and raped her

A Sacramento woman who said she had been kidnapped and repeatedly raped was found by Mendocino County deputies inside a vehicle during a traffic stop over the weekend, authorities said.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department stopped Thao Vang, 33, on a Ukiah road Saturday night, citing vehicle code violations. Christine Maxwell, also 33, was in the passenger seat of Vang’s car.

During the stop, deputies noticed another woman in the back seat, who was shaking and crying, with bruising on her body, sheriff’s officials said.

The 34-year-old woman, who was not identified, told deputies that Vang had kidnapped her in Sacramento four days earlier and had taken her to a home where he had repeatedly raped her, physically abused her and held her against her will.

She said she had been forced to travel with Vang and Maxwell to Ukiah, authorities said, adding that she believed her kidnappers were going to kill her.

Vang, who was wanted on a Butte County warrant on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance while armed, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and rape. Maxwell was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and conspiracy.