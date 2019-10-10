Suspects held after reports of shooting prompt brief lockdowns at 2 South L.A. schools

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of shots fired near two high schools in South Los Angeles on Thursday morning, prompting a brief lockdown.

The alert went out about 9:25 a.m., authorities said. The lockdown was lifted about 9:55 a.m. after two suspects were detained. No arrests were made, police said.

LAPD officials said there was no evidence of any shooting and information was still being gathered.

Both Fremont High School on San Pedro Street and John Hope Continuation High School on Towne Avenue were placed on lockdown for about 30 minutes after the initial report. Los Angeles School Police said the campuses share a location.

