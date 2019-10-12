Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Firefighters seek to get upper hand on Saddleridge fire, with help from the weather

Firefighters clear brush on a hillside along the 14 Freeway in Newhall
Firefighters clear brush on a fire-scarred hillside along the 14 Freeway in Newhall on Friday.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times )
By Sonali Kohli
Joseph SernaMarisa GerberRichard Winton
Oct. 12, 2019
8:47 AM
Share

Firefighters were hoping to take advantage of favorable weather conditions on Saturday to get the upper hand on the Saddleridge fire, a sprawling blaze that has torched the hills of the northwest San Fernando Valley, burning more than 7,500 acres, shutting down freeways and driving thousands of residents from their homes.

Slightly cooler temperatures and lighter winds turning onshore later were expected to aid firefighters in their third day battling the fire, which extends from Porter Ranch to Sylmar, officials said. As of Saturday morning, the fire was 19% contained.

Red-flag warnings remain in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday, but Santa Ana winds are expected to weaken throughout the day and be replaced by an onshore sea breeze later in the day, officials said. Humidity levels ranged from 20% down to 5% within the fire zone.

“We are prepared for any flare-ups, as they occur,” Los Angeles Fire Capt. Branden Silverman said Saturday.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, officials said. But investigators are checking on a report that flames were seen coming from a power line as the fire started on Thursday night.

Mandatory evacuations remain in effect for roughly 23,000 homes north of the 118 Freeway from Tampa Avenue west to the Ventura County line. But some residents began returning to their homes Friday night.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and Gov. Gavin Newsom both issued emergency declarations. The governor’s office said it has obtained a federal grant to help offset the costs of fighting the Saddleridge fire and others in the state.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury to his eye while battling the blaze, and a man in his late 50s died after suffering a heart attack while talking with firefighters early Friday, officials said.

Friday afternoon, the wind was pushing the fire west into residential neighborhoods in Porter Ranch and farther west to less-populated areas approaching Rocky Peak Park near the Ventura County line, Silverman said.

He said the wildfire is similar to the 2008 Sayre fire, which leveled the Oakridge Estates mobile home park and was one of the most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history.

The Saddleridge fire broke out about 9 p.m. Thursday on the north side of the 210 Freeway in Sylmar. It has since at times forced shutdowns of portions of the 210, 5, 405, 14 and 118 freeways.

Except for some truck routes and a few on- and off-ramps, all freeways were reopened by Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the 825-acre Sandalwood fire in Riverside County was 25% contained as of Saturday morning, officials said. The fire has burned more than 70 structures, mostly mobile homes, and claimed one life.

Sonali Kohli
Joseph Serna
Marisa Gerber
Richard Winton
