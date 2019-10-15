Second earthquake felt across Northern California; 4.7 temblor hits near Hollister

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit the Hollister area Tuesday, hours after the San Francisco Bay Area was rattled by a 4.5 temblor.

The latest quake was felt across the Bay Area and Central Coast, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Quake expert Lucy Jones tweeted that the earthquake happened in an area where numerous magnitude 4.0 to 5.0 temblors have occurred and said it is not connected to the quakes that shook the East Bay Monday night.

Today's M4.8 near Hollister is at the "creeping section of the San Andreas fault". It historically has many M4-5 quakes and creeps without quakes. It is not accumulating strain like other parts of the San Andreas. — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) October 15, 2019

The earthquake’s epicenter was 16 miles from Salinas, 19 miles from Prunedale and 21 miles from Greenfield.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.



The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.0 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before and during an earthquake near you by reading our five-step earthquake preparedness guide.

