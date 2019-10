The Old Water fire in the San Bernardino Mountains has forced evacuations.

Location: The fire broke out at Old Waterman Canyon Road and Highway 18 in San Bernardino.

Evacuations: Mariposa Drive and David Way near 40th Street; Arrowhead Road; Paakuma’ school closed.

Shelter: San Gorgonio High School, 2299 Pacific St.

Advertisement

Road closures: Highway 18 between 40th Street and Highway 138.

Forecast: Winds expected to pick up Thursday morning.