Firefighter, two civilians hurt during escape from flames in Kincade fire

The Kincade fire grew overnight to 25,000 acres, and evacuation zones expanded as firefighters struggled to get more control over the Sonoma County blaze before winds pick up.

Authorities said a firefighter and two civilians suffered injuries during an effort to evacuate the pair from encroaching fire.

“The firefighter was forced to deploy his fire shelter, where he shielded them from fire. The firefighter and two civilians were transported by ground ambulance to an area hospital for evaluation. All injuries appear to be non-life threatening and everyone is expected to survive,” Calfire said in a statement.

As of Saturday morning, 23,000 structures were still threatened.

The new evacuation areas included Gifford Springs, Whispering Pines, Anderson Springs, Adams Springs, Hobergs and Cobb.

By Saturday night, winds are expected to pick up considerable.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw gusts between 80 and 85 mph,” National Weather Service meteorologist Drew Peterson said. “Hopefully, they can make some progress. We’ll most likely see the fire spreading once again.”

Cal Fire is concerned that strong winds forecast could push the Kincade fire southwest into the towns of Geyserville and Healdsburg.

“If we look at the past three years, all of the large and damaging fires have occurred at this time of the year during an offshore wind event, particularly during red flag warnings,” said Jonathan Cox, a Cal Fire spokesman. “It has us highly concerned that the vulnerable areas of California could see some explosive fires.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state secured $75 million for areas affected by power shut-offs. Half would be allocated to local governments, with the cities of Los Angeles, San Jose, San Diego and Oakland receiving $500,000 each. The money can be used to purchase equipment for planned shut-offs, such as generators, fuel storage and other backup energy sources.

This week, the state provided additional resources to assist Pacific Gas & Electric Co. in investigating power lines and turning the power back on more quickly, including for aircraft and infrared technology, Newsom said.