She lost her home in the 2017 wine country fires. Tonight, she is evacuating again as flames stalk area

In a newly built duplex near the Fountaingrove neighborhood where her home burned in the 2017 wine country infernos, Sharon Bowne was visibly anxious as she loaded her SUV to evacuate.

This time, the threat came from the Kincade fire and a forecast for historically powerful winds.

The order came come down about an hour ago, after darkness had fallen, and with the threat that the power would be cut any moment.

“I’ve already had my meltdown today,“ she said. “They’re shutting it off and we only have two little flashlights.“

The 2017 fires burned into Santa Rosa, consuming thousands of homes in Fountaingate, Coffey Park and other communities. Dozens who could not outrun the flames died.

Areas under mandatory evacuation now include Guerneville and Bodega Bay. (Sonoma County)

The Kincade fire started quite a bit north in Sonoma County. On Thursday night when it broke out, Santa Rosa residents worried but were told it was far away. But on Saturday, authorities announced evacuation of 90,000 people in a large swath of an area that included the northern reaches of Santa Rosa and as far south as Bodega Bay.

Fire officials said the greatest danger will come if the fire jumps the 101 Freeway as flames did in 2017 in some spots. They said this is a special concern around Healdsburg, where there has not been a significant fire incident since the 1940s, leaving heavy brush.

The new evacuation map shows that other communities under mandatory evacuation include Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport and Guerneville, with zones of mandatory evacuation stretching to the Pacific Ocean.

Evacuation warnings were issued to communities north and west of Santa Rosa and areas close to Napa County.

“It is truly a selfish act to stay home,” said Sonoma Sheriff Mark Essick. “You can’t fight fire.”

The worst winds are expected to begin at midnight and continue through Monday.

Evacuation orders were in place for communities north of Healdsburg on Thursday. (Los Angeles Times)

The last time fire came through, she had no warning. Bowne woke up in the middle of the night to use the restroom and smelled smoke.

Her husband told her not to worry, but her son in New York texted that there was fire nearby. They barely got out, she said. She has been loading the car since this afternoon.

At her feet were boxes of neatly folded linens and an antique waffle maker that she didn’t want to part with. A bench with a needlepoint top wasn’t going to fit.

Every inch of space was packed. “I am so sorry I collected stuff again,” she said.