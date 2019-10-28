Brush fire in Calabasas closes 101 Freeway

A brush fire Monday morning in Calabasas forced the closure of the 101 Freeway in both directions near Las Virgenes Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The Oak fire, which is currently at 10 acres, was reported shortly before 9 a.m. After requesting a second alarm, firefighters said they had stopped forward progress of the blaze an hour later.

The California Highway Patrol said the southbound Las Virgenes onramp to the eastbound 101 was closed because of the blaze, but it could not verify the entire freeway was shut down.

The Calabasas blaze comes as firefighters are battling the Getty fire, which broke out shortly after 1:30 a.m. along the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center and spread to the south and west, rapidly burning more than 500 acres and sending people fleeing from their homes in the dark. About 10,000 structures have been placed under mandatory evacuation orders.

The evacuation zone was described by fire officials as a box: Mulholland Drive on the north side, the 405 on the east, Sunset Boulevard on the south and Temescal Canyon Road on the west.