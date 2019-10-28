As crews gain upper hand in Tick fire near Santa Clarita, coming winds create fresh worry

Firefighters continue to make progress against the Tick fire in Santa Clarita, boosting containment to 78% by Monday morning.

More than 4,600 acres have burned since the Tick fire started Thursday, and it’s still threatening 10,000 homes, according to an update from the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Monday. The blaze has destroyed 29 structures and damaged 44.

All evacuation orders were lifted Sunday evening.

More than 500 firefighters remain on the scene, though, patrolling the area and trying to head off spot fires. Their goal is to ensure that there’s no major rekindling of the blaze.

Crews are bracing for a Santa Ana wind event that’s expected to worsen throughout the day. The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning that will be in effect through Monday afternoon. Winds of 10 to 30 mph are expected in the area of the fire, with possible gusts of 40 to 50 mph, the fire department said.

The conditions are expected to be similar to those that fueled the blaze last week.

The weather is also a source of concern for crews battling a rapidly growing brush fire that’s threatening thousands of homes in Brentwood and other hillside communities on the west side of Los Angeles.

The Getty fire broke out shortly after 1:30 a.m. along the 405 Freeway, rapidly burning more than 500 acres and sending people fleeing their homes in the dark. About 10,000 structures are now covered by mandatory evacuation orders.

In Sonoma County in Northern California, the Kincade fire had burned about 54,300 acres by Sunday night, forcing evacuations of more than 180,000 people. The blaze has destroyed 94 structures, damaged 17 and threatens an additional 80,000, officials said at a Sunday night briefing. The blaze is only 5% contained.