Hillside fire: Evacuations, shelters, road and school closures in San Bernardino

The wind-driven Hillside fire broke out about 1:40 a.m. near Highway 18 and Lower Waterman Canyon in San Bernardino. The fire quickly charred 200 acres and burned homes in the North Park neighborhood.

EVACUATIONS

About 490 homes north of 50th Street, west of Highway 18 and east of Mayfield Street have been placed under mandatory evacuation orders.

SHELTER

Pacific High School at 1020 Pacific Street in San Bernardino

Animals: San Bernardino City Animal Shelter at 33 Chandler Place

(Chris Keller / Los Angeles Times)

ROAD CLOSURES

Highway 18

Local roads in North Park neighborhoods

SCHOOL CLOSURES

