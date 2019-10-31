Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Hillside fire: Evacuations, shelters, road and school closures in San Bernardino

Hillside fire in San Bernardino
Firefighters work to control the flames from spreading as the embers blown by the wind threatens to burn other homes in the North Park neighborhood at the Hillside Fire in San Bernardino.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Oct. 31, 2019
6:30 AM
The wind-driven Hillside fire broke out about 1:40 a.m. near Highway 18 and Lower Waterman Canyon in San Bernardino. The fire quickly charred 200 acres and burned homes in the North Park neighborhood.

EVACUATIONS

About 490 homes north of 50th Street, west of Highway 18 and east of Mayfield Street have been placed under mandatory evacuation orders.

SHELTER

  • Pacific High School at 1020 Pacific Street in San Bernardino
  • Animals: San Bernardino City Animal Shelter at 33 Chandler Place
(Chris Keller / Los Angeles Times)

ROAD CLOSURES

  • Highway 18
  • Local roads in North Park neighborhoods

The Times is offering fire coverage for free today. Please consider a subscription to support our journalism.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

  • Cal State San Bernardino
Hannah Fry
