Three men killed in shooting at Long Beach party are identified

Three men killed in a shooting at a Halloween house party in Long Beach were identified Thursday.

The victims were identified by the Long Beach Police Department as Maurice Poe Jr., 25, of Long Beach; Melvin Williams II, 35, of Gardena; and Ricardo Torres, 28, of Inglewood.

The three men were standing in the backyard at the party Tuesday when a gunman opened fire from an alley, killing the men and injuring nine others, according to police.

Police and fire paramedics responded about 10:45 p.m. to the 2700 block of East 7th Street and found what officials described as a chaotic scene with multiple victims — some wearing costumes — inside and outside the home.

Police investigators said that the number of shooters was unclear but that they fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

“This is a tragic incident that is not at all reflective of our community,” said Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna. “We are committed to working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice and provide the victims with the services they need.”

The shooting came a week after a shooting at a bar in Long Beach. In that incident, a man opened fire and killed a 44-year-old employee of the bar. The gunman was also killed.

Long Beach police said anyone with information about the most recent shooting in Rose Park is asked to call (800) 222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.