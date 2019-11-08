O.C. ‘manny’ now accused of molesting 17 boys as five more come forward

The Orange County district attorney’s office on Friday announced additional felony charges against a Costa Mesa man accused of molesting 17 young boys, ages 2 through 12, over a five-year period.

Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski , 30, is facing an additional eight charges after five more alleged victims came forward since the district attorney’s office last increased its charges against Zakrzewski in August. Zakrzewski now faces a total of 33 felony counts, including allegations of molestation, attempted molestation, possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography to a child. Prosecutors say the crimes took place between Jan. 1, 2014, and May 17, 2019.

Zakrzewski faces life in prison if convicted on all charges.

Investigators had previously asked for the public’s help in identifying other possible victims. According to the district attorney’s office, video evidence and tips led to the identification of additional victims.

The investigation into Zakrzewski, who referred to himself as a “manny” on his website, started in early May when a Laguna Beach couple told police they thought he had inappropriately touched their 8-year-old son while babysitting him.

After Zakrzewski’s arrest on May 17, Laguna Beach police identified a second victim, a 7-year-old boy in Los Angeles, and 10 others, ages 4 through 10, across Southern California.

Zakrzewski has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On one of his websites, now deleted, Zakrzewski described his role as “babysitter,” “buddy,” “big brother,” “role model” and “mentor,” and listed credentials such as Live Scan and background screenings as well as cardiopulmonary resuscitation and lifeguard certifications and TrustLine registration. According to the site, he had worked for families across Southern California.

“I adore both children and pets, so if you would like a fun-loving, energetic person that will engage your child and keep them safe, then I hope you will give me a chance to take part in your family!” a personal biography page for Zakrzewski reads on another site.

“These parents were led to believe that they could trust this man with the most precious thing in their entire world — their children,” said Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer. “Instead, he preyed on these innocent boys and violated that trust in a vile and sadistic way.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Laguna Beach police investigations unit at (949) 715-1300.