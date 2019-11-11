Earthquake: 4.9 quake reported near Waimea, Hawaii

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake was reported at 8:35 a.m. Monday 16 miles from Waimea, Hawaii, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 16 miles from Hilo, Hawaii, 27 miles from Waikoloa Village, 29 miles from Hawaiian Paradise Park and 33 miles from Hawaiian Beaches.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 20.2 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.